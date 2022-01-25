Dozens of firefighters battle fire at Southfield senior complex; 2 residents sent to hospital

Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday night at a Southfield apartment complex that left two people hospitalized.

Flames were reported around 6:45 p.m. at Solaire in the 15000 block of Providence Drive, said Fire Chief Johnny Menifee.

The website describes it as a luxury apartment community for seniors age 62 and older.

A resident called 911 to report "heavy smoke seen coming from a cafeteria area in the basement," Menifee said.

The Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Royal Oak and West Bloomfield Township.

The blaze was extinguished by 7:30 p.m. and did not spread to units, but smoke billowed to multiple levels, Menifee said.

Some residents evacuated on their own. Two were sent to a hospital, including one with smoke inhalation, the chief said.

A third person was treated at the scene and released. Their conditions were not available Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Menifee said.