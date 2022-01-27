Man, 42, charged in Jan. 15 shooting at Royal Oak Twp. motel

Royal Oak Township — A man has been charged in connection with a Jan. 15 shooting at a motel, Michigan State Police said.

Louis Linell Dillard, 42, was charged Wednesday in 45-B District Court in Oak Park with assault with intent to murder, a life felony; felonious assault, a four-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony for each count.

A judge set Dillard's bond at $500,000, officials said.

According to authorities, state police troopers were called at about 10:15 a.m. Jan. 15 to the Baymont Inn on Eight Mile near Meyers for a report of shots fired. A 911 caller told troopers the shots were fired in the area of the motel's 405-408 rooms.

An investigation led detectives to develop Dillard as a suspect.

