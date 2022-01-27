Tate Myre's parents sue Crumbleys, Oxford HS teachers, counselors

Southfield — The parents of Tate Myre, one of four Oxford High School students slain in the Nov. 30 shooting, have sued alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents, along with six school personnel from Oxford, including three teachers at the high school, their attorney announced Thursday.

The 39-page lawsuit, filed by attorney Ven Johnson in Oakland County Circuit Court, is the second civil suit stemming from the shooting, which also wounded seven people, including a teacher.

In addition to James and Jennifer Crumbley and Ethan Crumbley, the suit names dean of students Nicholas Ejak and counselors Pam Fine and Shawn Hopkins, and includes three unnamed teachers. The first is described as the teacher who sent Ethan Crumbley to the office Nov. 29, the day before the shooting, after allegedly seeing him search for ammunition.

The second is the teacher who sent Ethan to the office on Nov. 30, after allegedly discovering disturbing drawings he made on his math homework.

"This drawing and these statements were clearly so violent and disturbing, were an obvious cry for help, and openly expressed (Ethan's) thoughts of violence against himself and/or others," the lawsuit reads.

The third teacher allegedly saw Ethan looking up "violent videos" on his phone, the suit claims.

At a press conference Thursday morning, the Myre family joined Johnson to discuss the lawsuit.

William "Buck" Myre said the family is "sad and heartbroken, our lives forever changed" at Tate's loss.

"He was a January 1 baby," he said, speaking through tears while sitting between his wife, Sheri, and his lawyer. He recounted other milestones Tate would miss, including graduation, his senior season of wrestling, and "standing up" at his brother's wedding.

"We're not doing good," Myre said. "We think about Tate every day. We sit in his room. We listen to his playlist on Spotify."

He said filing a lawsuit was “really a tough decision for our family. Fully aware people will misperceive why we’re doing this. It’s about accountability.

“It would be a dishonor to Tate if we didn’t do this.”

The other civil suit, filed in December by Southfield attorney Geoffrey Fieger, seeks $100 million in damages and will be heard in federal court.