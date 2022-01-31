In these Oakland Co. schools, enrollment depends on signing gun safety forms

Pervasive gun violence across America compelled Amanda Esquivel Salo to volunteer with a Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action four years ago and send emails to anyone who would listen that urged the secure storage of weapons at home.

Then on Nov. 30, the Oxford High School shooting happened, just 20 miles from Salo's Bloomfield Hills home. Ethan Crumbley is accused of bringing a gun into school and gunning down classmates, killing four and wounding seven others, including a teacher.