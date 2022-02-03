State police seek suspects in Holly Twp. armed robbery

Michigan State Police are seeking tips to find suspects in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday in northern Oakland County.

Three suspects entered a unlocked door of a house on Fish Lake Road in Holly Township around 2 a.m. Wednesday and confronted the homeowner at gunpoint, authorities said in a statement on Twitter.

"The victim was held at gunpoint by one suspect while the others stole a firearm from the home," MSP wrote. "The suspects were wearing ski-masks and gloves and were armed with a AK style pistol."

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, state police said. The homeowner was not hurt.

The pickup has black stripes on the hood and tailgate, a tonneau cover as well as black rims with a white "C" sticker on the back window near the driver's side. A black landscaping trailer also was attached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.