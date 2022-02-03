Surrender was part of accused Oxford shooter's plan, Oakland prosecutor says
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Pontiac — The accused Oxford High School shooter's plan included inflicting damage, then surrendering in a bid to survive and admire his work, according to a recent filing by the Oakland County prosecutor.
"The importance of surrendering is that he would not be killed and would be alive to witness the suffering he had caused," Prosecutor Karen McDonald claimed in a January court filing about 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.