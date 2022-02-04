Hazel Park man, 35, charged in assault of Manistee woman

A Hazel Park man accused of assaulting his child's mother while they traveled up north has been charged, Michigan State Police said Friday.

Jonathan Michael Jones, 35, was arraigned Thursday in 79th District Court in Mason County on several charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and domestic violence, officials said.

A judge set his bond at $40,000 and scheduled his next court date for Feb. 16.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge, up to five years for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge, two years for the felony firearm charge and 93 days for the domestic violence allegation.

Authorities said Jones is accused of assaulting a Manistee woman on several occasions going back to August 2021. He and the victim had been in a relationship and have a child together, they said.

The first incident, the victim told troopers, happened while they stayed at a Grand Rapids hotel. He allegedly assaulted her again as they traveled in a car on Interstate 96. She said the third time happened at a hotel in Ludington where he was armed with a handgun and threatened to kill both her and their child.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Jones allegedly took the woman to her home in Manistee and left. She told police she believed he traveled to Florida.

After police completed their investigation, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant for Jones on Dec. 14.

Troopers learned recently Jones was being held at the Detroit Detention Center and he was transported to the Mason County Jail Tuesday, officials said.

