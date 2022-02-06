Fire crews at three-alarm fire at Southfield apartment complex

Southfield — Fire trucks from multiple cities responded to a three-alarm fire Sunday evening at Sutton Place Apartments.

Officers were assisting with traffic control near Nine Mile and Lahser Road, according to the Southfield Police Department, and drivers were asked to stay away from the intersection. The complex sits on Riverside Drive, northwest of the corner.

A fire at the same complex in April 2019 left several firefighters injured, though not seriously, the fire department said at the time.

The complex includes two- and three-bedroom units renting from $1,300 to $2,700.