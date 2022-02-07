Farmington Hills police seek tips in non-fatal shooting at apartment complex

Farmington Hills — Police are asking the public for help to find those involved in a shooting Friday at an apartment complex that left one man wounded.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Park Apartments near Nine Mile and Gill.

According to a preliminary investigation, three men and a woman approached the victim and attempted to rob him. All four were wearing ski masks.

The victim told police he was shot after he failed to comply with their demands. After the shooting, the group fled the complex in a silver Ford Fusion.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage at the apartment complex and it showed a silver Fusion with heavy damage to its rear-end and dark, tinted windows leaving the complex after the shooting.

Police said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and found no evidence of a threat to the general public. In the meantime, patrols around the area have been increased, they said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez