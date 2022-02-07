Walled Lake parent group demands end to mask mandate for K-12 students

Parents from Walled Lake Consolidated Schools have sent demand letters to Oakland County officials and school district leaders seeking an end to mask mandates and the use of public funds to enforce them.

Walled Lake Citizens for Parental Rights, a parents group, sent letters on Feb. 3 to the Walled Lake Consolidated School District, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners and County Executive David Coulter.

Nathan Pawl, spokesman for the group, said for several months the group has made numerous attempts to convince the school district to stop what he calls the misuse of taxpayer funds in enforcing a mask mandate.

"Unfortunately, the district has not listened to the voices of parents or students," Pawl said in a statement.

Michigan has no statewide mandate for masks in schools, although some county health departments have instituted mandates and the state health department encourages mask-wearing.

Oakland County health officials issued an emergency mask order on Aug. 24. The order impacts about 210,000 students across 28 public school districts and 22 charter school academies. The order also applies to daycare centers and vocational schools.

Walled Lake schools did not have a local mask order in place before the county order was issued.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bill Mullan, spokesman for Oakland County, said the county is committed to keeping children, teachers and staff healthy, safe and in the classroom through preventitive measures such as vaccination, social distancing and masking.

"In a county where vaccination rates among school-age children remain lower than other residents, not wearing masks in the classroom would place students and staff at greater risk of exposure and future quarantines and make it more difficult for administrators to keep our schools open," Mullan said.

The parent group is asking for a response within seven days, said Erick Kaardal, an attorney with the Thomas More Society who is representing the parents.

Rosanne Ponkowski, president of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, said her group supports an end to mask mandates across Michigan.

"All of our children have suffered enough and, for parents, it is beyond time to act," Ponkowski said in a statement.

In December, state health officials and state superintendent Michael Rice told local superintendents that universal indoor mask-wearing at schools is "critical" to ensuring students can continue learning in person.

