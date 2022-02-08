Crumbleys in court for exam in Oxford High shooting

Rochester Hills — The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are due in court Tuesday for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in the Nov. 30 rampage.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged in the deaths of students Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana and Tate Myre.

The couple's son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with 24 felony counts including murder and terrorism on allegations he fatally shot the four students and wounded six other classmates and a teacher.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has said the couple bought their son a handgun as a Christmas gift and has alleged that they failed to properly secure the weapon or advise school officials of it after being called to the school just hours ahead of the shooting to discuss Ethan's allegedly disturbing behavior and drawings depicting guns and a dead body.

The couple, prosecutors have said, refused to remove their son from school that day and he was sent back to class.

Prosecutors and the defense team for the Crumbleys are expected to argue points of law to 52-3rd District Judge Julie Nicholson ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

Defense attorneys have urged the judge to adjourn the examination, claiming in legal filings that McDonald’s office has been slow in providing them with evidence to possibly be used at the exam. The couple's attorneys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, said in a filing last week that they want the prosecutor's office to narrow down a list of 30 potential witnesses that might be called to testify.

The attorneys said they want to review all evidence, including the potential witness list, with their clients. Evidence, they wrote, includes “tens of thousands of pages" of texts, social media messages and pictures as well as 70 hours of audio and video.

The defense motion complains in-person visits at the jail have been limited due to COVID-19 virus protocols.

McDonald's office responded in its own filing, noting defense has been provided with all of the information in a timely manner including a list of 30 witnesses from over 100 who could be possibly be called, barring COVID-19 exposure.

“The defense agreed to this (Feb. 8) date knowing there was a huge amount of evidence,” said David Williams, McDonald’s chief assistant prosecutor. “Our concern is for the victims. They have already experienced terrible loss. Last-minute changes in court dates cause them additional stress and anxiety."

The prosecutor's office, Williams said, bears the burden at the examination and he added "we are ready to proceed."

McDonald in filings has also said she wants Nicholson to order the Crumbleys to stop mouthing “I love you” to each other in court, arguing it's disruptive and traumatic for the families of victims.

The Crumbleys, who are being held in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, each face up to 15 years in prison if they are convicted.

McDonald has described the parents as flight risks and previously told Nicholson that when the Crumbleys were arrested on Dec. 4, hiding inside a Detroit warehouse, they had $6,600 in cash, 10 credit cards and four cellphones. The parents, she said, also “drained” Ethan’s bank account of $3,000, leaving only 99 cents in the account.

The parents also are named in civil suits from the victims’ families.

Their son, if convicted, is facing up to life in prison for his alleged crimes.

