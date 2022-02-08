Woman, 55, dies after her truck crashes into Addison Twp. tree

Addison Township — A 55-year-old woman is dead after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a tree early Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kimberly Hartman of Leonard was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 at about 5:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of Lake George and Drahner roads.

She was traveling south of Lake George Road when the truck left the road. She was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

Hartman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

