Woman, 55, dies after her truck crashes into Addison Twp. tree
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Addison Township — A 55-year-old woman is dead after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a tree early Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the preliminary investigation, Kimberly Hartman of Leonard was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 at about 5:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of Lake George and Drahner roads.
She was traveling south of Lake George Road when the truck left the road. She was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.
Hartman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Investigators said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez