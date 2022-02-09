Man arrested in fatal shooting at Pontiac apartments

Oakland County sheriff’s detectives arrested an 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Pontiac.

The victim, Antonio Lee Mayes, 32, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the bedroom of his mother’s unit at the Phoenix Place Apartments in the 47000 block of Woodward, authorities said in a statement.

"The victim’s sister called Deputies on Tuesday at 12:41 p.m. to report that her daughter’s boyfriend had shot Mayes," according to the release. "The sister then called her mother — who is also Mayes’ mother — to report the death. The mother later discovered her son’s body inside her apartment. The mother said she was away from the apartment with friends when the shooting happened."

Mayes’ mother told deputies her son was fatally shot by Stanford Clirteese Sharp Jr., the boyfriend of her 17-year-old granddaughter, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials on Wednesday afternoon named him as a suspect and announced a $2,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

Hours later, the office said the Pontiac resident was in custody. Other details were not released.