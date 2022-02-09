Milford Twp. woman, 64, dead after train strikes car

Milford — A 64-year-old Milford Township woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. to a railroad crossing on Old Plank Road for a report of a crash involving a train and a vehicle, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling north on Old Plank and failed to stop for a train that was south/eastbound.

Police said the driver was alone in the vehicle, and she suffered severe injuries in the collision.

Firefighters attempted to save the woman's life before she was taken to a hospital. Doctors at the hospital pronounced the woman dead, according to authorities.

Officials said police will continue to investigate the crash along with Michigan State Police.

They said there is no indication the railroad crossing's signals malfunctioned.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Milford Police Department at (248) 684-1815.

