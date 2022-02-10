Suspects charged in Holly Twp. armed robbery

Four suspects have been charged in connection with an armed robbery last week in northern Oakland County, Michigan State Police announced Thursday.

Three suspects in ski masks and gloves entered a unlocked door of a house on Fish Lake Road in Holly Township around 2 a.m. Feb. 2, held the homeowner at gunpoint, then left in the victim's red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, authorities initially reported.

Two days later, troopers stopped the truck in Flint and arrested both the driver and passenger. Detectives interviewed the passenger about the home invasion and he was released, MSP reported.

"The driver of the stolen truck was interviewed and it was determined that the home invasion was not a random event but was over a monetary dispute," officials wrote. "The suspect then called the three other suspects to the home. Further investigation led to 2 of the three suspects in Flint."

Detectives conducted search warrants, recovering evidence and stolen property; Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald issued charges against the four suspects, state police said.

Two were arraigned Thursday through 52-2 District Court in Clarkston, records show.

Kimber Sattler, 33, was charged with four counts of armed robbery; three counts of first-degree home invasion; four counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile; and four counts of firearm larceny, state police said.

Christina Parker, 33, was charged with four counts of armed robbery; four counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile; and four counts of firearm larceny.

Bond was set at $150,000. Both face a probable cause conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17.

The other two suspects are set to be arraigned Friday, MSP said.