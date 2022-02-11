2 dead in rollover crash on I-75 near 8 Mile

Hazel Park — Two people are dead after their vehicle crashed and rolled over Thursday on Interstate 75 north of Eight Mile, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 9:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash, which involved a single vehicle.

They closed the freeway for an investigation.

According to witnesses, the vehicle before the crash was driving erratically. It then struck the freeway's median wall. The vehicle rolled over and one person was ejected and killed. Troopers found a second occupant in the vehicle who was also killed in the crash.

