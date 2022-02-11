Man arrested after attacking Southfield police officers

A man was in custody Friday after attacking Southfield police officers at their station, the department said.

The 45-year-old had been outside the building on Evergreen at about 10 a.m., police confirmed.

Fox 2 reported he asked two officers who walked outside for directions then attacked without warning.

"The Officers credit their training, remained professional and were not injured," Southfield police said in a statement on Facebook. "The suspect was safely secured. Great job done by all today Southfield team!"

The man remained at the Southfield jail on Friday night, police said. Other details, including when he could face charges, were not released.