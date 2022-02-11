Man charged with open murder in shooting at Pontiac apartment

An 18-year-old suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting this week at a Pontiac apartment complex, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Stanford Clirteese Sharp Jr. was arraigned through 50th District Court on charges of open murder and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, records show.

He remains held without bond at the Oakland County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

Sharp turned himself in Wednesday, shortly after sheriff officials named him as a suspect and announced a $2,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

The victim, Antonio Lee Mayes, 32, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the bedroom of his mother’s unit at the Phoenix Place Apartments in the 47000 block of Woodward, authorities reported.

His sister called deputies Tuesday afternoon to report that Sharp, who is dating her teenage daughter, had shot Mayes, the sheriff's office said.

Mayes' mother, who was away from the home at the time and learned about the shooting through her daughter, returned and found Mayes' body. She told deputies Sharp shot her son Monday night, investigators reported.

“It is sad and tragic how often we see people resort to violence to resolve differences,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday. “Sadly, when something like this happens it destroys multiple lives in addition to the victim. The perpetrator will be held accountable.”