Slotkin announces $360K federal grant for Oxford shooting first responders

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Friday announced a $360,000 federal grant for the police and fire departments that responded to the Oxford High School shooting last year.

The grant will be administered through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program, which provides funds to address expenses tied to immediate responses, Slotkin's office said in a statement.

It covers overtime and other costs departments in Oxford and nearby areas incurred responding to the Nov. 30 rampage, which left four students dead and wounded six others as well as a teacher, according to the release.

Much of the funds have been awarded to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, with other police and fire departments in Oxford, Orion and Brandon also receiving assistance, Slotkin's office said Friday.

The grant, which followed two months of work to secure, aims to help "those who didn’t hesitate to run into harm’s way and support their community,” said the Holly Democrat, whose district includes Oxford.

“...Our first responders gave everything they could to help Oxford, so it’s only right that we get them quick help in return."

Slotkin cited the first responders' efforts during remarks at a vigil held days after the shooting, which later led her to announce plans to introduce legislation in Congress requiring the secure storage of firearms in households where children could reasonably access weapons.

She said Friday her team is pursuing more federal funding through a separate grant "for things like first responder and community mental health needs, support for victims, and more. Many thanks to local and state officials for all the hard work to bring these dollars in."

The announcement came days after the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect charged in the shooting, faced a preliminary examination. Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Their 15-year-old son faces four counts of first-degree premeditated murder and 20 other felonies. He has pleaded not guilty and plans to plead insanity, according to a January court filing.

The rampage has prompted lawsuits as well as numerous fundraisers.

Meanwhile, Oxford High reopened for classes last month.