Multiple vehicle crash closes eastbound I-696 in Farmington Hills
Hani Barghouthi
The Detroit News
All Eastbound Interstate 696 lanes are closed at M-5 due to a crash that involved multiple vehicles in Farmington Hills, authorities announced Sunday.
The westbound exit ramp from M-5 to I-696 was also closed, according to a Tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation at about 1 p.m.
Westbound lanes were also closed at Orchard Lake Road, MDOT reported.
Some westbound delays and secondary crashes were also observed, Michigan State Police said in a Tweet at about 12:30 p.m.
"Keep those eyes on the road and not on the phone," MSP added.
