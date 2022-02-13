Multiple vehicle crash closes eastbound I-696 in Farmington Hills

All Eastbound Interstate 696 lanes are closed at M-5 due to a crash that involved multiple vehicles in Farmington Hills, authorities announced Sunday.

The westbound exit ramp from M-5 to I-696 was also closed, according to a Tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation at about 1 p.m.

Westbound lanes were also closed at Orchard Lake Road, MDOT reported.

Some westbound delays and secondary crashes were also observed, Michigan State Police said in a Tweet at about 12:30 p.m.

"Keep those eyes on the road and not on the phone," MSP added.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi