Detroit Zoo's Polk penguin center reopens to public after years-long hiatus

Detroit Zoo officials said the park's Polk Penguin Conservation Center, closed since 2019 because of faulty waterproofing, has reopened to the public.

The $32 million center opened in 2016 but officials determined by June of 2019 that about nine gallons of groundwater were leaking into the facility each day.

Zoo officials sued general contractor DeMaria/Wharton-Smith. The company blamed the issue on a subcontractor and agreed in a settlement to make repairs.

During the work, which was originally expected to take until the summer of 2020, the penguins lived in the former Penguinarium at the zoo, which was not open to the public.

Officials said the center was given numerous enhancements during the closure and also welcomed a new species. More than 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni, gentoo and chinstrap penguins now call it home.

"The chinstraps settled right in and became avid swimmers," Bonnie Van Dam, the Detroit Zoological Society's curator of birds, said in a statement. "Once the lights come on for the day, TJ, Haiku, Kringle and Turtle immediately dive into the pool. They also had no problem integrating with the other species. Penguins thrive within larger colonies, and they are just exceptional at mingling."

Officials said upgrades to the center include a section of glass flooring that enables guests to see birds swimming below their feet, repainted rock surfaces and more nesting areas.

Since the building closed for repairs, five chicks joined the flock, they said.

Located on 2 acres near the zoo's main entrance, the center is included with general admission. Timed-entry passes are required. At least 2,000 passes per day are available on a first-come, first-served basis at admissions.

