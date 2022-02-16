Groveland Township man, 79, arrested in fatal shooting of wife

A 79-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police found the body of his wife in their home in northern Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

The man called 911 around noon to report he shot his spouse, the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

Troopers arrived at the couple's home on the 2600 block of Groveland Road in Groveland Township and found the 70-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds, according to the post.

"Further investigation revealed that they were having an argument that escalated into the shooting," MSP said.

The husband was taken into custody without incident.

Other details were not immediately released.