Northbound I-75 closed after report of shooting at 14 Mile

Troy — Northbound Interstate 75 near 14 Mile is closed as Michigan State Police investigate a report of a shooting Wednesday morning.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a complaint of someone in a white van “shooting” at a driver.

Michigan State Police said no bullet damage was apparent on the female caller's vehicle, but they've closed the freeway to investigate.

Officials said the freeway is closed at 12 Mile. They urge motorists to avoid the area and remind them that 11 Mile near I-75 is also closed due to construction.