Oakland Co. prosecutor launches unit to probe wrongful conviction claims

Pontiac — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced the start of the first Conviction Integrity Unit in Oakland County in an effort to ensure a credible criminal justice system.

The unit will seek to make the county "more fair and accountable in prosecutions and to remedy past injustices," McDonald said in a Wednesday news release, and provide a process where those who feel they have been wrongfully convicted can petition her office to review their cases. It will be led by veteran trial attorney Beth Greenberg Morrow.

“Wrongful convictions are devastating for everyone involved,” McDonald said in a statement. “However, as we celebrate and honor Black History Month, we also must recognize that communities of color and low-income individuals are disproportionately affected throughout every facet of the existing criminal justice system.”

Conviction Integrity Units have been established in several other counties and also the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The goal of such units, McDonald said, is to restore trust in the justice system for communities that have historically faced severe injustices and to identify practices to prevent wrongful convictions and restore the community’s faith in the justice system.

Discussions for the new unit were initiated within a month of McDonald taking office in January 2021. It was funded by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners in its 2022 budget.

McDonald showed a commitment to ensuring conviction integrity after the high-profile conviction of Juwan Deering in a 2000 Royal Oak Township arson fire that killed five children was brought to her attention by the Michigan Innocence Clinic.

McDonald’s subsequent review of the case turned up allegations of serious misconduct and she appointed Morrow, a special prosecutor, to conduct an independent investigation which found new evidence that was not disclosed to the defense during Deering's trial and that his jury never heard. That included findings that jailhouse witnesses who'd said Deering implicated himself in the deaths had received favors in exchange for testimony.

Jurors were also unaware of a detective’s interview with a 13-year-old sibling who survived the fire. The teen had said he knew Deering as a neighbor but told police that Deering was not the person he heard outside the house possibly starting the fire.

McDonald supported a motion to vacate Deering’s 2006 conviction, and in September his conviction was vacated after spending 15 years in prison.

McDonald said the Deering case demonstrated the need for a Conviction Integrity Unit and stated: “It is my responsibility as Oakland County Prosecutor to ensure that the individuals who claim to have been wrongfully convicted by our courts have a process to be heard fairly and impartially.

“Our Conviction Integrity Unit will help those individuals access the relief to which they are more than entitled by evaluating each claim of innocence fairly, impartially, and rigorously,” she said. “Just as we cannot sit by and allow victims of crime to go without advocates or a voice, we also cannot sit by and allow those who are innocent to be punished for crimes they did not commit.”

Morrow noted that she's learned from her 30-year career as a criminal defense attorney that "we all have biases and prejudices."

"It is what we do with them that changes things. We know that wrongful convictions disproportionately affect black and brown communities and it is time to fix this," Morrow added. "I was brought in from the outside to provide a new eye, a fresh look at Oakland County’s criminal justice system. To me, this means that Prosecutor McDonald is serious about integrity in her office. My work here will be to investigate, expose, and rectify these serious miscarriages of justice.”

