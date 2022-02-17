Berkley police arrest woman accused of prostitution

Berkley — Police on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of prostitution at her home, officials said.

Officials said they began investigating complaints from neighbors about prostitution and narcotic activity at a home in the 1200 block of West Boulevard near Catalpa and Woodward.

Detectives, an undercover officer and uniformed officers conducted a sting at the home Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. They arrested the woman for solicitation of prostitution, they said.

Police also found evidence of narcotic activity and the woman admitted to using drugs.

Officials said they may release more information about the case after the suspect has been formally charged in court.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez