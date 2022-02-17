Firefighters battling blaze at Oakland Hills Country Club

Bloomfield Hills — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at the Oakland Hills Country Club, a storied golf facility that has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA championships and a Ryder Cup.

The fire is in the clubhouse, according to officials. Dispatch has called for a bigger firefighting response, and video on the scene shows fire trucks from other departments joining the battle.

The structure fire is on Maple between Telegraph and Lahser, according to the Bloomfield Hills Police Department. It said the road is currently closed and urged motorists to seek an alternate route.

The fire can be seen spreading through the sprawling, multi-story building, with flames initially coming from the roof.

Reaction as word spread about the fire at the golf course, which had been undergoing some renovations in recent years, was swift across social media.

The club is slated to host high-profile golf tournaments in the future, and it recently was awarded two U.S. Women's Opens.

The U.S. Golf Association announced last month that Oakland Hills' legendary South Course will serve as host of the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042, the first marquee championships to be awarded to the club since Gil Hanse and Co. completed the $12.1 million restoration project. The course reopened to its membership in late spring of 2021.

