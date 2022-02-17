$1.7M was donated to Oxford High victims. Here's the plan to distribute it

A proposal to distribute $1.7 million in donations to the victims of the Oxford High School mass shooting would limit payments for psychological trauma to students who were in or near a hallway, restroom and one classroom where the shootings occurred.

The plan — obtained by The Detroit News from the National Compassion Fund, which is managing money donated to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund — is not final and is subject to public feedback at a March 21 town hall at the high school.