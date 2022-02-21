Orion Township crash leaves teen in critical condition, 1 other injured

Orion Township — One teen is in critical condition and another injured after a crash Sunday night between two vehicles, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the area of Clarkston Road and Beach Drive in Orion Township for a report of a crash, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old from Orion Township was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck west on Clarkston when it collided head-on with a 2013 Ford F-350 truck that was heading east.

Investigators said the crash happened in a no-passing zone. It also appears the Ford Ranger crossed over the centerline at the time of the collision.

Officials said the Ranger's driver was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. His passenger, a 17-year-old male, also from Orion Township, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. The F-350's driver, 21, of Oxford Township, was not injured.

Authorities said it appears the two teens were not wearing their seatbelts, but the older driver was.

They also said they suspect the Ranger's driver was under the influence of alcohol and collected a blood sample for analysis. Meanwhile, the F-350's driver did not appear to have been affected by alcohol or drugs, police also said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez