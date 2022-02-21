Should Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school shooter, be held in jail?

Pontiac — A judge is poised Tuesday possibly to keep accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley at the Oakland County Jail rather than return him to a juvenile facility, a ruling that would run counter to national trends and a new federal law that took effect in December.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe will consider a request by Crumbley's court-appointed attorney and court-appointed guardian that the 15-year-old be housed at Children's Village, a juvenile detention facility in Pontiac designed to provide a "therapeutic environment" for youths.