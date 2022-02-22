Farmington Hills shooting leaves Southfield man, 26, in critical condition

An Oakland County man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in Farmington Hills, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 12 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads.

They found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators said they identified the victim as a 26-year-old Southfield man.

A 23-year-old Farmington Hills man said he was the shooter and called 911 and stayed at the scene. Police later detained him.

Officials said it appears the two men know each and the shooting was not a random crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Farmington Hills Police at (248) 871-2610.

