Tuesday hearing to address placement for accused Oxford High shooter

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is due in court Tuesday for a hearing over the teen's placement as he awaits trial and whether the media should have access to sensitive evidence in the case.

Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven other people, including a teacher, at the high school on Nov. 30.

The in-person hearing, before Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe, is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with 24 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism, is being held in the Oakland County Jail. The teen has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defense attorneys have argued to have Crumbley transferred from the county's adult jail to a juvenile facility in Pontiac because of his age. Prosecutors have maintained that Crumbley's incarceration at Oakland County Jail should continue.

Crumbley's defense team last month argued that some of the jail records involving the teen should remain private and not be part of the public court file or made available to the media. The defense also filed a one-sentence notice of an insanity defense in Oakland County Circuit Court. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald maintains that she does not believe Crumbley's mental state would affect his ability to face charges.

The teen allegedly told his mother, in a text, that he had seen ghosts and demons in his home prior to the shooting, according to testimony by Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast, who read from the alleged texts between Ethan Crumbley and his mother, Jennifer, at a hearing last month for the parents.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting. Each felony charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Killed were Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The couple had portrayed their son as troubled, according to testimony presented earlier this month during the first day of the couple's preliminary examination in Rochester Hills District Court.

Jennifer Crumbley had a growing concern over their son's lack of relationships and shared a screenshot with friends and colleagues of the troubling artwork allegedly drawn by her son and noted that she'd been called to his school to discuss it.

Prosecutors contend James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to properly secure a gun purchased for Ethan and that they failed to address concerns pointed out by school officials about the teen's behaviors, including a couple of hours before the deadly shooting.

The preliminary examination for Ethan's parents is set to resume Thursday in Rochester Hills District Court.