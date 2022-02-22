OAKLAND COUNTY

What caused the Oakland Hills fire? Here's how investigators will find out

Mike Martindale
The Detroit News

Bloomfield Township — Interviews, photographs and burn pattern analysis are among the strategies fire officials are using to pinpoint the cause of the Thursday blaze that devastated the historic Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse.

Bloomfield Township Fire Chief John LeRoy told The Detroit News on Monday that answers from his department's fire investigation are likely weeks away, but investigators already are amassing clues about the fire's origins.

