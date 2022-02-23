Bullet found at Southfield charter school, police say

Southfield police are investigating a bullet found at a public charter school on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Laurus Academy in the 24500 block of Lahser around 3:28 p.m. after the piece was spotted in a hallway, the Police Department said in a statement.

"There were no threats or mention of a gun," according to the release. "Students were released to their parents without incident. As a precautionary measure K-9 units were called in to sweep the building."

Other details were not released.

Officials with Laurus Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the incident.

The tuition-free academy, which opened in 2004, has more than 700 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to its website. It was ranked among the top 50 elementary charters in Michigan on U.S. News & World Report's Best Schools list for 2021.