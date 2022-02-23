Inkster teen charged in shooting, police chase

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting and police chase last week, Southfield police said Thursday.

Kallen Larenz Careathers, an Inkster resident, was arrested shortly after the incident Feb. 15.

A caller reported to Southfield police around 11:20 a.m. that they had just been shot at in Detroit and were following the suspect, the department said in a statement.

Police reported the caller, who had an 1-month-old baby in the car, was near the Southfield Freeway. No one was struck.

Officers responded within seconds and tried to stop a car police identified as Careathers'; the teen slowed down, then "attempted to flee by striking a patrol car," according to the release.

The officers caught up with the suspect; again, they said, he tried to escape.

An officer executed a precision intervention technique, or P.I.T., which disabled the vehicle near Parkside and Santa Clara on Detroit's west side.

He was arraigned Sunday through 46th District Court in Southfield on multiple counts, including fleeing and eluding officers, malicious destruction of police property and reckless driving, records show.

Careathers remains at the Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 3.