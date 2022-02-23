Milford snowboard racer fighting back from traumatic brain injury

A nurse practitioner who happened to be skiing with her family reached Chloe Howard first, and all she could do was hold Chloe's hand and pray.

The ski patrol showed up and put Chloe on a sled, and the sled took the 15-year-old snowboard racer from Milford down the hill at Copper Mountain ski resort to an ambulance. The ambulance took her to the rural Colorado fire station where a helicopter could land, and the helicopter took her to Children's Hospital Colorado just east of Denver.