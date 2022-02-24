Part of I-75 in Oakland Co. to close this weekend for bridge demolition

Both directions of Interstate 75 between Interstate 696 and Square Lake Road will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and the freeway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the department.

All ramps to northbound I-75 between I-696 and 14 Mile and all ramps to southbound I-75 between M-59 and 11 Mile also will be closed. However, entrance ramps to northbound I-75 between 14 Mile and Crooks will remain open for local traffic.

Crews will close the freeway and entrance ramps to demolish of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln, officials said.

Traffic on northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to Woodward and north to Square Lake Road and east to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use Square Lake Road west to Woodward and south to I-696 and back to I-75.

Furthermore, some ramps to I-75 will be closed until the end of the construction season, beginning Monday. The ramps that will remain closed are:

► The eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75,

► The 11 Mile exit and entrance ramps at northbound I-75, and

► The 12 Mile exit and entrance ramps at northbound and southbound I-75.

In addition, northbound and southbound I-75 will have only two lanes open between 14 Mile and I-696.

The work is part of MDOT's multi-year $944 million Modernize 75 project, which is reconstructing 18 miles of I-75 between Eight Mile in Hazel Park and South Boulevard in Pontiac.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez