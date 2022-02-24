Preliminary exam to resume for parents of accused Oxford High shooter

Rochester Hills — The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley are due in court Thursday for the continuation of a hearing to determine whether they will stand trial on charges connected to the rampage.

The preliminary examination for James and Jennifer Crumbley began earlier this month before 52-3 District Court Judge Julie Nicholson. The pair are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office presented a series of witnesses who testified that the couple knew their 15-year-old son, Ethan, was lonely and troubled, in the days leading up to the shooting and the morning it transpired.

Prosecutors contend the pair were more concerned with their jobs, marital issues and the care of two horses they owned at a Metamora ranch.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of fatally shooting four classmates and wounding six other students and a teacher. The Oxford High sophomore is charged with 24 felony counts including first-degree murder and terrorism.

Prosecutors contended James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to properly secure a gun purchased for their son as a Christmas present and to heed warning signs pointed out by school officials about his mental health.

The couple's defense attorneys have said that the parents were devastated by the tragedy and have asserted that prosecutors have "cherry-picked" facts to show an inaccurate picture of the couple.

Testimony presented earlier this month revealed that Jennifer Crumbley playfully admonished her son for being called to the school office the day before the shooting after he was caught in class searching for bullets on his cell phone. She assured him he wasn't in trouble. The text message exchange between the mother and son was shared during the exam following a one-minute and 25-second voicemail left on the mother's phone by a school official about Ethan's trip to the office.

"Seriously?? Looking up bullets at school?" Jennifer Crumbley wrote in the Nov. 29 text read aloud by Oakland County Sheriff's Office Detective Edward Wagrowski.

Ethan told his mother he was searching for bullets "because I was curious," describing his behavior as “completely harmless."

Jennifer Crumbley wrote to her son in response: “LOL I’m not mad. You have to learn how to not get caught."

Testimony on the first day of the exam revealed the Crumbleys arrived at the school on the morning of Nov. 30 for a meeting over their son's alleged drawing, which depicted a gun and a dead body. Coworkers of Jennifer Crumbley testified that she'd shared a screenshot of the drawing with them. The shooting began less than two hours later.

Despite being urged, the couple allegedly refused to take their son home. Instead, he was permitted to return to class with a backpack that investigators say contained the gun used in the shooting.

Attorneys for the couple have argued that James and Jennifer Crumbley believed that the weapon was secured in a bedroom. James Crumbley also placed a frantic call to 911 after he'd heard of the shooting at the school and realized the gun was missing.

Wagrowski is expected to return to the witness stand Thursday to resume his testimony.

Crumbley's defense team indicated this week that they intend to call school officials to testify.

The couple's bond is set at $500,000 apiece.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald previously argued to Nicholson that the parents were a flight risk, noting when the Crumbleys were arrested on Dec. 4, hiding inside a Detroit warehouse, they had $6,600 in cash, 10 credit cards and four cellphones.

Nicholson will decide whether the couple will be ordered to stand trial. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

Their son, who has pleaded not guilty and provided notice to Oakland County Circuit Court of plans to assert an insanity defense, faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.

