Oakland Hills Country Club fire noticed in kitchen before spreading rapidly, report says
Mike Martindale
The Detroit News
Bloomfield Township — A pastry chef at the Oakland Hills Country Club first noticed smoke coming out of a kitchen vent before a massive fire destroyed the iconic building, according to a police report.
Fire officials said there is no indication the cause of the Feb. 17 fire is suspicious but establishing the exact cause and pinpointing where the fire began in what was a stately 90,000 square-foot club could take several weeks.