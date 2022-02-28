Board member seeks reforms after Rochester school officials monitored parents' social media
Jennifer Chambers
The Detroit News
A Rochester Community Schools school board officer is proposing the district create an anti-retaliation policy and appoint a chief compliance officer after school administrators admitted to monitoring parents' social media and reporting posts critical of the district to employers and police.
School board Secretary Joe Pittel on Monday posted on Facebook and on his own webpage that he has made or intends to make three recommendations to the board and administration, starting with a complete overhaul of board policies and procedures.