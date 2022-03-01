2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Troy condo complex, police say

Troy — Two people are dead and a woman was wounded following a shooting Tuesday morning at a Troy condominium complex, officials said.

They said officers were called at about 11:15 a.m. to a condo on Brentwood Drive near West Long Lake Road and Northfield Parkway for a report of shots fired.

The caller, a 39-year-old woman, told dispatchers she had been shot by her 52-year-old husband. She said she had fled to her neighbor's home to call police and that her husband had left the scene, according to authorities.

First-responders arrived and medics took the woman to a hospital, they said.

Officers entered the home and "a young female was found shot and deceased in an upstairs bedroom."

Investigators said they believe the victim was the couple's daughter.

As police secured the scene, officers were able to speak with the suspect over the phone and located his parked vehicle in the lot next to the clubhouse of the Northfield Hills Condominium Complex.

Officials said as police approached the vehicle, the man shot himself in the head. Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe a single handgun was used in the shootings and they recovered a gun from the suspect.

Nearby Troy High School and Hamilton Elementary School were locked down briefly during the incident, police said. Troy School District officials said the daughter was not a student at a school in the district.

Officials said the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic incident, but it remains under investigation.