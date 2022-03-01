Judge: 'Justice best served' keeping accused 15-year-old Oxford High shooter in jail

Pontiac — An Oakland County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that the county jail is the appropriate place to house accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley and denied requests to have him transferred to the county’s Children’s Village juvenile facility.

Judge Kwame Rowe heard arguments last week from defense attorneys and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the placement of the 15-year-old charged with fatally shooting four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher in the Nov. 30 incident at his school. He has been held in the Oakland County Jail since his arrest that day.

Crumbley’s attorney argued the teen is being kept in isolation and monitored in jail and that was inappropriate for their young client who would receive better care and treatment at Children’s Village with other teenagers.

In a 12-page opinion, Rowe said after weighing all testimony and evidence he believed “justice was best served” with Crumbley remaining in the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley faces 24 felony charges which carry a penalty of up to life imprisonment.

Attorneys have filed intentions to raise an insanity defense on Crumbley’s behalf.

His next hearing is scheduled for March 24.

