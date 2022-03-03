Driver dies in crash with Auburn Hills worker driving front-end loader, police say

A motorist died Thursday after a collision with an Auburn Hills employee driving a front-end loader, police said.

A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Brown Road near Giddings Road around 6:03 a.m. when the city worker started pulling a Caterpillar out of the city’s Public Works Department, striking her vehicle, investigators said in a statement.

The Jeep driver, identified a 47-year-old Lake Orion resident, died at the scene, according to the release.

The 42-year-old city employee was not injured and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

"At this time, the City of Auburn Hills employee has been placed on paid administrative leave," police said. "There were no other occupants in the Jeep, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash."

The Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, which includes authorities from Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Township, Troy, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, and Clawson, was investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.