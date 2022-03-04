State police seek tips after man says he was shot at on Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police are seeking tips as they investigate alleged gunfire Friday involving a motorist on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield.

A man went to a state police post to report he had been driving south on M-10 between 9 Mile and 10 Mile around 5:55 p.m. "when someone shot at him," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

"The male stated that he was traveling in the middle lane and heard a 'pop,'" MSP wrote. "He stated there was a black male passenger hanging out the window of the suspect vehicle holding a small, black, handgun and aiming across the windshield when the victim heard a second 'pop.'"

Troopers closed the Lodge's southbound lanes near 10 Mile to search for shell casings and pinpoint the scene. No damage or injuries were reported, state police said.

The southbound lanes reopened by 7:25 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

It follows a rash of recent shootings reported on regional roads.

State police reported a man shot at another driver last week on Interstate 75 in Detroit with relatives in the car.

Authorities last month also investigated multiple incidents on I-94 and Southfield Freeway.

In 2021, MSP, which has jurisdiction over the state's freeways, investigated 67 freeway shootings in District 2 covering Metro Detroit.

The incidents prompted police to increase patrols on freeways.