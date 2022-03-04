Oxford Community Schools names next superintendent

The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education on Friday chose the next superintendent for the district.

The panel unanimously selected Ken Weaver, Oxford's deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction since 2014, during a special meeting, representatives said in a statement.

"Thank you, I am overwhelmed with your trust. I am honored to have this sacred responsibility," Weaver said when chosen, according to the release.

The school board is expected to immediately start contract discussions with Weaver. Once an agreement is reached, he would be appointed to the post during a meeting March 14 and start his tenure the next day, the district said.

Weaver is expected to replace Superintendent Tim Throne, who in December announced he was delaying his retirement as the district recovered from a shooting on Nov. 30 inside Oxford High School that left four students dead and six others as well as a teacher wounded.

Throne, whose last scheduled day had been planned for Jan. 21, announced his retirement plans early in the school year. His four-year contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022. His base salary was $206,811.

The district started its search for a new leader in October. The process was facilitated by John Silveri, regional president of the Michigan Leadership Institute.

The school board interviewed Weaver and four other candidates: David Pass, Oxford's assistant superintendent of human resources; John Bernia, chief academic officer at Warren Consolidated Schools; Jill Lemond, Oxford's assistant superintendent of student services; and Todd Bidlack, assistant superintendent of learning services at Bloomfield Hills Schools.

The board chose Weaver and Pass as the two finalists last month.

Weaver started with the district in 2003, spending three years as an assistant principal at Oxford High then eight as principal at Oxford Middle School.

"The Board is grateful for the active engagement of students, staff members, parents and community members throughout the process," the district said Friday.

Weaver is slated to lead the district of more than 7,100 students as it faces multiple lawsuits related to the shooting.

The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, remains at the Oakland County Jail as he awaits trial on 24 felonies including first-degree murder and terrorism. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer, have been ordered to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the rampage.

Oxford High reopened in January after remodeling.