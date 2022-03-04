Driver charged in Rochester Hills road rage incident

A Lapeer County man has been charged in connection with an apparent road rage case in Rochester Hills this week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Kevin Douglas Malloch, 40, of Columbiaville was arrested shortly after the incident around 6 a.m. Thursday on Crooks Road.

A 54-year-old Lapeer resident told sheriff's deputies he had been headed to work and driving behind Malloch when he saw him "hit his brakes multiple times and slow down while driving on Crooks Road just south of Avon Road, causing other motorists to slow their speed," investigators said in a statement. "A witness said the two cars were traveling at a high rate of speed."

The driver told deputies he was near Hamlin and Rochester Industrial Drive when he rolled down a window and confronted Malloch, who "pointed a small black handgun at the victim and asked if he was afraid," according to the release.

The motorist drove off, scraping the side of Malloch’s car, then called 911, authorities said.

“It is hard to understand why people escalate daily driving situations into road rage,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It’s dangerous, it’s not worth it, and it’s criminal. Pull off and take a breath. This individual will be held accountable for pointing a firearm at a fellow driver.”

Several patrol cars were dispatched and found Malloch’s vehicle.

"Malloch approached one of the deputies and said they were probably looking for him," sheriff's officials wrote.

Authorities found an unloaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his trunk and a magazine with seven rounds nearby.

Malloch was taken into custody without incident and held at the Oakland County Jail.

He was arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony, and brandishing a firearm in public, a 90-day misdemeanor, records show.

Malloch was released on a $5,000 bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. March 14 before Judge Nancy Carniak.