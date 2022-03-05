71-year-old Pontiac man using a walker dies after being hit by a car

The Detroit News

A 71-year-old Pontiac man using a walker died Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Indianwood Road in Orion Township, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Ernie Owen Fortson was wearing dark clothing and carrying a pizza when he was hit about 8:18 p.m. Friday by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 56-year-old Ortonville resident, the sheriff's office said.

Fortson was in the roadway when he was hit, and it was not known which direction he was walking, the sheriff's office said. He was taken the hospital by the Orion Township Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Fortson’s girlfriend told deputies he left their home in Pontiac around 2:30 p.m. to get a pizza and may have become confused and kept walking north. The distance from his home to the crash scene was about 10 miles.

The driver of the Trailblazer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.