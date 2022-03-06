Police launch homicide investigation after body found in Oakland County's Groveland Twp.

Michigan State Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead during a welfare check Saturday afternoon in a home in Oakland County's Groveland Township.

Troopers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. to a home on the 6500 block of Hillcrest Drive when they found the body, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation after obtaining a search warrant for the home. The MSP Forensics Lab was on the scene Saturday, police added.

