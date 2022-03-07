1 dead in Oakland County ATV crash Saturday

One man is dead after the ATV he and two others were riding crashed Saturday night, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to private property near Jossman and McGinnis roads.

A preliminary investigation revealed three men were riding on the all-terrain vehicle when the operator lost control of the machine and crashed.

Two of the riders did not have any reported injuries, officials said. But the driver had been pinned under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said all three of the men had been drinking throughout the evening before the crash.

The victim's body was turned over to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and police investigating the man's death await the results.