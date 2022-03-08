Man charged after ex-girlfriend said he fired shots, pistol-whipped her in Royal Oak Twp.

Royal Oak Township — A 41-year-old man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend and pistol-whipping her Saturday has been charged, Michigan State Police said.

Jeffrey Pippen was arraigned Tuesday in 45th District Court in Oak Park with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, felonious assault and possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

A judge set his bond at $20,000.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years on the discharging a weapon from a vehicle charge, up to two years for each count of possessing a firearm during a felony, up to four years for felonious assault and up to four years for the drug charge.

Troopers were called at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of Majestic Avenue and Cloverdale near Eight Mile and Wyoming Avenue in Royal Oak Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

The caller told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her. She said her ex-boyfriend pistol-whipped her while they were in his car and after an argument.

As she fled his car, she said, he fired two shots from a handgun at her, striking her car before she fled the scene.

Troopers met up with her as she fled, officials said. The victim gave troopers the identity of her assailant.

State police located the suspect at his home in the township and took him into custody without incident. Troopers also seized his vehicle as part of the crime scene. They also obtained warrants to search both the suspect's home and vehicle.

Meanwhile, troopers found the victim suffered some injuries during the alleged assault but had not been struck by gunfire.