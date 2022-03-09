Waterford Twp. man sentenced to 50 years in prison in child porn case

A Waterford Township man authorities charged with producing child porn and targeting at least 10 youths has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said Tuesday.

Jostin Arthur Desco, 28, pleaded guilty last year to production of child pornography and commission of an offense against a child by a registered sex offender, U.S. District Court records show.

He was indicted and arrested in 2020 after a lengthy investigation. U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy imposed the sentence Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in 2020 by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, Desco was linked to allegations of child porn online in 2018.

He created an account on a Russian-based website to trade the explicit material four days following release from a halfway house in December 2017. He had been on parole after having spent several years in prison for related crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a sentencing memorandum filed last month.

The federal officials argued Desco manipulated, blackmailed and coerced children in Michigan, Texas and even Europe to create and send him illegal images in less than three years.

"The only reason Desco stopped his conduct is because law enforcement finally caught up with him," they said in the memo.

Reached by email Tuesday, Kimberly Stout, an attorney representing Desco, said her client "is a tormented man according to an evaluation by a forensic psychologist. I am sure he would agree with this. He welcomes any mental health treatment and feels remorse. It was a troubling case with no perfect resolution, but Judge Levy imposed a well-reasoned sentence."

The government said Desco found various ways to sexually exploit others, including posing as a teen girl known as "Lily McCloud" online and luring several boys close to her age.

Desco convinced one Michigan teen he connected with through Facebook "to produce images of himself and his little sister... (who) was just three years old at the time of her victimization," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Federal investigators said Desco sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy and sent videos to others on the dark web, and again posed as a girl online to gain nude images from his brother.

Desco blackmailed several victims into making more child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "Desco even attempted to get some victims to commit sex acts on their siblings as part of the extortive conduct," the office said.

In dark web posts from 2018 authorities recovered, Desco appeared to boast about blackmailing a 12-year-old boy and solicited advice from other users for furthering the ruse. When rebuked, Desco responded: “Yes I am sick and yes I am a monster but news flash we all are. We like having sex with children. Just own it.”

Desco, whose previous offense of distributing child sexually abusive material required him to register as a sex offender, faced a minimum of 35 years in custody. But federal officials sought the statutory maximum of 60 years, noting his "conduct and history place him in the upper echelon of sex offenders" and imposing a large sentence was necessary.

"...Society needs to be protected from Desco," they said. "He has proven that the only meaningful way to prevent him from sexually exploiting children is by incarceration."

Desco's actions "are reprehensible and demonstrate how a sexual predator can use the internet to victimize innocent children," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison on Tuesday.

“The lengthy sentence in this case will ensure that Desco will never be able to harm a child again. It should send a clear message that those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens will be held accountable. We also hope this sentence helps to bring closure to the victims and their families.”

HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge James C. Harris III added: “Desco’s horrific crimes hurt the most vulnerable members of our community. This sentencing sends a powerful message to those who would prey on the innocent and serves as a reminder of the work necessary to catch these predators and remove them from our communities.”

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court last month, Stout, the lawyer representing Desco, requested that the responding memo on behalf of Desco related to the sentencing be sealed.

"Defendant urges his privacy rights outweigh any need for the public to access details of Defendant’s mental health," she said. "The very fact that Defendant has mental health issues is sufficient for an understanding by the public of the issue at hand."